TABALDI, David J. Age 75, of Townsend, passed at his home surrounded by loved ones after years of courageously battling cancer. He was born on September 1, 1944 to Frank and Clara (Marchione) Tabaldi. Beloved husband of Lois Tabaldi, loving father of Faith Bannister; her husband John. Devoted stepfather of Lisa Lundeen; her husband Derek and the late Dan LaBrie. Loving Papa of 7 grandchildren, Lily, Meghan, Emma and Catherine Bannister, Katrina and Molly Lundeen, Braedan LaBrie. Brother of Frank "Duke" Tabaldi; wife Lindsay. Brother-in-law Lenny Barros; wife Lisa. Born and raised in Newton; served in the Army National Guard and worked as an Electrical Engineer in and around Boston. He loved the Bruins, Red Sox, Pats, golf, reading mystery novels and was most happy when cooking for family and friends. There will be no Calling Hours. A Memorial Service will be held for immediate family and friends at 3pm on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, please donate in David's name to the , or call 800-227-2345.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019