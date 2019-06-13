|
WELCH, David J. Of Pompano Beach, FL (formerly of Newton, MA) 49, died Monday, June 10, 2019. David drowned while swimming at a local beach. David was a long-time resident of Newton, MA until he moved south to Florida in 2007. He was a 1988 graduate of Newton North High School. David was predeceased by his mother, Kathleen D. (Carroll) Welch and grandmother, Dorothy H. Carroll, also of Newton. David is survived by his loving sister, Melissa (Welch) Banks and her husband, Dennis Banks and their son Decklyn Banks of Pompano Beach, FL. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles who mourn his loss: Tom and Linda (Carroll) Lyons of Weymouth; Virginia (Carroll) Burke of Waltham; Paul F. Carroll, Jr., of Wells, ME and Jack Carroll and Lamont Warren of Medford, MA. David is survived by many cousins. David's remains will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a future time.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019