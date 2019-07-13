Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-6322
DAVID J. WEST

DAVID J. WEST Obituary
WEST, David J. Of Malden, July 12th. Devoted son of Catherine M. "Kay" West of Malden and the late Forrest West. Beloved brother of Stephen V. West and his wife Christine of Medford, Philip M. West and his wife Sherrill of Malden, Jonathan West and his wife Wendy of West Newbury, Pamela K. West-Turco and her husband Maurizio of Malden and Connie M. McCarron and her husband Mark of Reading. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN, on Wednesday, July 17th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 10 AM. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Carroll Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
