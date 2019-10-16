|
|
WHELAN, David J. Of Winthrop, Oct. 14, 2019. Devoted husband of Elizabeth Prendable Whelan (Pirroni). Loving father of David J. Whelan, Jr. of South Carolina, Jason Whelan and his wife Adrienne of North Andover, Jamie Whelan of Malden, Michelle Harkins and her husband Patrick of Winthrop, Danielle Prendable of South Carolina and Nicole Smith and her husband James of Winthrop. Dear brother of George Wedge of Tewksbury and Doug Whelan of South Carolina. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Grace, Callie, PJ, JJ, Keegan and Cameron. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation at www.mikeroweworks.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for David J. WHELAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019