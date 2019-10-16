Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID WHELAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID J. WHELAN


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID J. WHELAN Obituary
WHELAN, David J. Of Winthrop, Oct. 14, 2019. Devoted husband of Elizabeth Prendable Whelan (Pirroni). Loving father of David J. Whelan, Jr. of South Carolina, Jason Whelan and his wife Adrienne of North Andover, Jamie Whelan of Malden, Michelle Harkins and her husband Patrick of Winthrop, Danielle Prendable of South Carolina and Nicole Smith and her husband James of Winthrop. Dear brother of George Wedge of Tewksbury and Doug Whelan of South Carolina. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Grace, Callie, PJ, JJ, Keegan and Cameron. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation at www.mikeroweworks.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for David J. WHELAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now