Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
WOODWARD, David J. Sr. Of Lowell, formerly of Malden, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Janet M. (Gately) Woodward. Loving father of Richard S. Woodward & his wife Cheryl of Billerica, Thomas A. Woodward of NH, & the late David J. Woodward, Jr. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, & nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating David's Life will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Tuesday, June 25th, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please go directly to church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave. #6, Waltham, MA 02451. Late United States Marine Veteran Korean Conflict. To send a message of condolence visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
