1/1
DAVID JOHN MULLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULLEN, David John Of Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. He was the son of Joseph and Sarah Mullen of Winchester, Massachusetts, and predeceased by his brother Joseph of San Diego, California. David was the loving father of Marilyn and Brad Pierce and Sarah Mullen of Baltimore, Maryland and the adored grandfather of Zander and Brooks Pierce. He was formerly married to Sarah Porter of Fishers Island, New York and survived by his sister Anita and her husband Joe Mirabile of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. David's family will be holding visiting hours from 4-6pm on December 10th at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. A private family Mass will be held on Friday, December 11th at St. Mary's Parish in Winchester and he will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery. Family and friends will come together for a celebration of life when we can gather more comfortably. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to "CURE SMA" at www.curesma.org.For online condolences please visit lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Funeral Mass
St. Mary's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved