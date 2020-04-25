Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID JOSEPH ALMOND Jr. Obituary
ALMOND, David Joseph Jr. Petty Officer 1st Class, US Navy Passed away suddenly in Norfolk, Virginia while on active duty on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was only 51 years old. Proud and loving father of Jaime Almond of Burlington. Devoted son of David and Dolores Almond of Burlington. Brother of Therese "Terri" Almond of Burlington, Christine Almond of Lynn, Michael Almond of Cambridge, and Daniel Almond of Burlington. He was also survived by many friends in and out of the Armed Services. David will receive a Memorial Service and funeral with full military honors when the Navy resumes its honor guard operations. Those who would like to honor and remember BU1 David Joseph Almond, Jr. by making a donation in his name to the , For online guestbook, obituary, and video tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
