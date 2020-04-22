Home

DAVID JOSEPH PAYNE


1944 - 2020
DAVID JOSEPH PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE, David Joseph Passed away at age 75 on April 20, 2020. He was born and raised in the Mission Hill section of Boston. Father to Mathew Scott of Lowell, son of now deceased Thomas & Frances (Morrissey) Payne, sweet brother to 13 siblings and a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews who adored him. David was educated at Suffolk University and was an intern for Massachusetts Senator Ed Brooks during the late sixties, and continued on for a postgraduate degree from Boston University. David also served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. His career included being a social worker and a teacher. We will always LOVE you. Visiting Hours: Internment will be determined after the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
