ROSE, David Joseph Of Ashland, formerly of Newton, died suddenly on January 19, 2020. Beloved son of Jill (Coven) Marshall and husband Dr. Frank Berson, and Bill Rose and wife Dr. Merle Monsein. Loving brother of Michael Rose and wife Stephanie, and Jared Rose. Cherished nephew of Linda Coven, and David Rose and wife Arlene. Devoted uncle of Ashley Rose and Jack Rose. Dear cousin of Lori (Walker) Silverstein, Julie Walker, Jami (Walker) Brown, Joanna (Rose) Miller, Esther (Rose) Kahn, and Jeremy Rose. David was a graduate of The Rivers School and Boston College, and a proud alumnus of Camp Manitou. Service will be private. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Michael and Stephanie Rose on Thursday, January 23, 2019 from 1-4 & 7-9 pm. Donations in David's memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, www.aspca.org David was a warm and gentle soul who loved travel, the Gators, the Pats and the Red Sox. He will be forever missed by his loving family and friends.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020