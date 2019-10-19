|
LEICHTMAN, David K. Of Lexington, October 16, 2019. Husband of Irene (Bergman) Leichtman. Father of Jana Druxman and her husband Michael of Corrales, NM, Stephen Leichtman and his wife Gail of Lexington, MA, Bruce Leichtman and his wife Michelle of Durham, NH, and the late Marla Leichtman and her husband David Hewkin of New Hutton, England. Brother of the late Allen Leighton. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.
A WWII U.S. Army Veteran, post-service David's life was spent providing for his family, keeping our country secure, and our world peaceful and safe from the scourge of war. He was an Electrical Engineer at Sylvania and then at The Mitre Corporation. Away from work, he was dedicated to his family's wellbeing, as well as to the Citizens for Global Solutions, where he was a local Chapter leader.
David was a man of integrity, stoic passion, and had a keen sense of humor. He was devoted to democracy and to world peace. He will be always be remembered as an intelligent, inclusive and supportive mensch. While his writings and words were often difficult to decipher, his gentle, kind spirit was clear to all who knew and cared for him.
Service will be private with private interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Citizens for Global Solutions Education Fund, 5 Thomas Circle NW, Washington, DC 20005. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019