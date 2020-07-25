Home

DR. DAVID KAUFMAN


1924 - 2020
DR. DAVID KAUFMAN Obituary
KAUFMAN, Dr. David Formerly of Newton, MA, passed peacefully on July 22 at the age of 96 in Denver, CO. David was married to Joan (nee Reinhart, of Portsmouth NH) for 69 years. He was the father of Debby Kaufman and Wendy Handler (Dr. Michael) of Denver, CO; Dr. Mark Kaufman (Susan) of Jupiter, FL; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of four. He was preceded in death by brother Dr. Sumner Kaufman and sister Phyllis Edelman; he is survived by his sister Estelle Ringer of Newton, MA. He was born in Chelsea, MA, on June 21, 1924. Attended Chelsea High School and Boston University Medical School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed at Camp Roberts in CA. After practicing medicine in Newton, MA for 45 years, where he was also Chief of Staff at Newton Wellesley Hospital, he attended Mass College of Art, where he received his BFA. He was devoted to his patients and family and passionate about his artwork. He maintained a lifelong commitment to human rights and civil liberties through voracious reading, voluntarism, and contributions. Services have been held. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital Colorado www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/DavidKaufman

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
