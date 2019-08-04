|
|
MARGLOUS, David L. Of Sharon, MA. Entered into rest at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Linda P. (Hoffstein). Loving son of Arlene (Tofias) Cohen and the late Leonard Marglous. Devoted father of Jacob and Samantha Marglous. Loving brother of Debbie Maltzman and her husband Stephen, and Jennifer Marglous. Dear son-in-law of Blanche and the late Fred Hoffstein. Graduate of the Governor's Academy and the University of Hartford Barney School of Business. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 am, at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA. Burial to follow in Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence following burial until 6pm, and then again on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9. Memorial observance will continue at the home of David and Arlene Cohen in Providence, RI, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in David's memory may be made to the Friends of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Suite 120, 450 Brookline Avenue, Brookline, MA 02215. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019