MILLER, David L. Of Chelsea, formerly of Everett, entered into eternal rest, peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Cambridge, with his loving daughters by his side. He was an avid sports fan especially football and baseball. And of course, don't forget his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era. Beloved husband of the late Maryann (Szymzak) Miller. Dear and devoted father of Joanne M. Miller of Everett and Tracy Marshall and her husband, David of Rochester, NH. Brother of the late Lorel Bumpas. Loving grandfather of Thomas Marshall and David Marshall, Jr. And loving great-grandfather of Isabelle Marshall. Services are private. Contributions in David's memory to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, 1575 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02138, would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019