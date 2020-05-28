|
|
MORTON, David L. (Morty) Jr. Of Frederick, MD, Wellesley, MA and Andover, MA, passed away on May 24, 2020 at The Kimmell Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD of complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was the son of David L. Morton and Gail Moran Morton, born in Boston August 7, 1962. He was predeceased by his mother Gail and his daughter Finley Grace. He is survived by his fiancée Maeve Hill of Frederick, MD, his children Caitlin, Erin, Connor, Patrick, Casey, Owen, Devon, Rory, and Nolan of Wellesley, MA, his siblings Jennifer Pamlanye of Palm Harbor, FL, Julia Moran Morton of Washington, DC, Amy Morton Brain of Walnut Creek, CA, Melissa Morton of Brooklyn, NY, TJ Morton of San Diego, CA, and stepmother Judy Morton as well as stepbrothers Kevin Kelley of Wayland, MA, John Kelley of Denver, CO, and stepsisters Barbara O'Neil of Falmouth, MA and Mary Elizabeth Kelley of Needham, MA. David graduated from Tabor Academy in 1981, co-captain of the hockey team, President of the School, and Valedictorian. He went on to Middlebury College, where he continued to play hockey and eventually coached the JV team in his last year. He was a graduate of the MBA program at Suffolk University, where he received a full academic scholarship for his second year. He spent a 15 year career as a sales trader for various firms on State Street in Boston. He was honored to serve a term as President of The Boston Stock Traders Association. He coached for many years in the Wellesley Youth Hockey Program. He was always cheering his kids on from the bleachers of their sporting events, coaching them on and off the ice, clapping for musical performances, and being a Dad from near and far. He had a reputation for calling his friends and family on their birthdays. Staying in touch was all-important. We would like to thank the medical team at The Kimmell Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins for their exemplary and compassionate care of David. Burial will be private. A Service of Remembrance will be held when appropriate, subject to health and safety conditions. To honor Morty, contributions in support of bone marrow donors may be made to bethematch.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020