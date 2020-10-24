NOCELLA, David L. "Dave" Of Woburn, peacefully, October 22nd at the age of eighty-one. Beloved husband of 59 years to Susan E. (McCann) Nocella. Devoted father of David L. Nocella, Jr., his wife Brenda of Woburn, Michael P. Nocella, his wife Patty of Gloucester, Kelly A. Preble, her husband Craig of Tewksbury and Stephen J. Nocella of Woburn. Loving brother of Suzanne Nocella of Waltham and dear brother-in-law of Nancy King, and Paul King and his wife Mary of Arlington. Cherished grandfather of Jacquelyn Babb, her husband Brad, Anthony, his wife Katelyn Nocella, Ali and Ryan Celli, Michael, Jr. and Nicholas Nocella, Kyle, Connor and Cameron Preble and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Asher. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends who feel comfortable are invited to briefly pay their respects on Tuesday, October 27th at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. Those attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Due to the current health crisis, the Funeral Mass is private. Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 28th at Woodbrook Cemetery at 11 a.m. At the family's request, please, in lieu of flowers, remembrances honoring Dave may be made to the Woburn Breakfast Lions, P.O. Box 223, Woburn, MA or Autism Speaks Inc., 85 Devonshire St., 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com