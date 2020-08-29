PERGOLA, David L. Of Belmont, MA, passed peacefully at his home in Falmouth, MA on August 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Dave was born in Reading, PA to John J. Pergola and Mary (Reusing) and was the beloved husband of 60 years to Margaret (Carruthers) and father of Ellen Vaream and husband Peter of Wellesley, MA and David J. Pergola and wife Katherine of Norfolk, MA. He was a devoted and proud grandfather to Michael, Nicholas, Christian, Lillian and David. Dave is survived by his siblings, brother Carl and wife Fran, of Johnston, RI, twin sisters Mary Ann and husband Walter Barrick, of Townsend, MA, and Diane Pergola of Tyngsboro, MA. Dave grew up on Charles Street in Waltham, MA and attended Waltham High School, where he met his wife, Margaret (Midge). He graduated from Boston College in 1960, where he played Varsity Hockey under Coach John "Snooks" Kelley. Dave had an illustrious 50-year career in commercial real estate and is credited as an institution in the Boston real estate industry. Having touched almost every major intersection along Route 128 and Interstate 495 throughout his career, Dave helped shape many of today's major office and industrial parks throughout the Commonwealth. He was named Boston's Commercial Real Estate Broker of the year in 1995. An avid golfer and a member at Woods Hole Golf Club and the Oyster Harbors Club, Dave enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod with family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 AM at St Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's disease and Movement Disorders Clinic at MGH, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
