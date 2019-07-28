Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape Church
Stony Brook Road
Brewster, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Brewster, MA
View Map
QUINN, David L. Age 85, of Brewster, MA and formerly of Westwood, MA died on July 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Dave was the husband of the late Anne E. (Lahive) Quinn; and the loving father of David and his wife Sharon, Victoria Benson and her husband Paul, Martha Lynch and her husband William, and Peter Quinn and his partner Mark Frederics. He also leaves five grandsons, Andrew, Brendan and Connor Quinn and Riley and Zachary Benson. Dave was the brother of the late Henry and Thomas Quinn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Born and raised in Milton, he was a graduate of Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from the Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. After a 40-year career in marketing technologies he retired to Brewster where he has been active in The Men's Club of Our Lady of the Cape, local volunteer activities, and with his tight knit group of Brewster friends. Visiting Hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 729 Route 134, SOUTH DENNIS. Friends and family will gather 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial celebrated at Our Lady of the Cape Church, Stony Brook Road in Brewster on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brewster. Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. For online condolences please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019
