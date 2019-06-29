Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
DAVID L. WARD

WARD, David L. Age 71, of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, passed away on June 28, 2019. Vietnam War Veteran, Retired Manager for Verizon. Beloved husband of 50 years to Patricia (Roberts). Father of David J. Ward and his wife Kerry, and Erica Robinson and her husband John. Grandfather of Brian, Matthew, Julia, Ryan, and Regan. Bother of Linda D'Angelo, Stephen Ward and the late John Ward. He also leaves many extended family members and friends. Calling hours are Monday, July 1, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral

Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. His Funeral Procession will begin on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial V.A. Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford,

MA 01730. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
