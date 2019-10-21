|
BARKER, David Laurence Age 86, of Cohasset and a 51-year resident of Andover, passed away on Thursday morning, 18 October 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Haverhill, MA, April 11, 1933 to Mary (Horgan) and Albert O. Barker, he graduated from Haverhill High School and Boston College (1955). He honorably served his country with the 313th Army Security Agency Battalion. He spent most of his career as an entrepreneur and started his own specialty advertising and import business. David's hobbies were military history, reading, traveling, investing and watching Boston College football. David's life revolved around his family and seeing his grandchildren grow up which meant the world to him. Devoted husband and married for 56 years, Audrey Mae (Schwaner) Barker of Cohasset. Loving father to his son David S. Barker of Cohasset, his daughter and son-in-law Lisa E. and Daniel W. Cox of Norwell, MA and their three children, Danielle (13), Charlise (12) and Savannah (10); his daughter and son-in-law Jane A. and Christopher Crane of Franklin, MA and their two children, Matthew (20) and Mark (16). Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 9-11:00 am, in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, COHASSET, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Attn: Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Please make checks payable to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and include on the memo line of the check "Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Center" in memory of David L. Barker. For an online gustbook please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019