LAYZER, David Of Belmont, MA. Died on August 16, at 93 years of age, quietly at his home in Belmont. He leaves his wife, Jean, his children Emily (Sherwood), Carolyn, Nicholas and Jonathan, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was emeritus Donald H. Menzel professor of Astronomy at Harvard, where he spent almost his entire professional life. David was passionately engaged in everything he did: his research and writing; his teaching; and his music. He was an enthusiastic skier, swimmer, tennis and squash player until late in his life, always striving to be better at any and all pursuits. Interment will be private. A memorial event will be held later on a date to be announced. swdfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019