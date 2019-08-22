Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID LAYZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LAYZER


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LAYZER Obituary
LAYZER, David Of Belmont, MA. Died on August 16, at 93 years of age, quietly at his home in Belmont. He leaves his wife, Jean, his children Emily (Sherwood), Carolyn, Nicholas and Jonathan, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was emeritus Donald H. Menzel professor of Astronomy at Harvard, where he spent almost his entire professional life. David was passionately engaged in everything he did: his research and writing; his teaching; and his music. He was an enthusiastic skier, swimmer, tennis and squash player until late in his life, always striving to be better at any and all pursuits. Interment will be private. A memorial event will be held later on a date to be announced. swdfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

View the online memorial for David LAYZER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
Download Now