AMMEN, David Lee Age 94, of Cotuit, MA, moved on, after an extended illness, to the land of checkered flags, holes-in-one, bacon and ice cream while surrounded by his family on April 21, 2020. He was the loving husband to his first wife of 42 years and mother of his children, the late Judy Brown Ammen. He was also the husband of the late Eleanor Pope Ammen, to whom he was married for 14 years.
Growing up in Hopedale, MA, David attended Andover Academy. He enlisted in the Navy and went to Yale University in the V12 Program, graduating after two years in 1946 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Yale, he founded the Yale Alley Cats, an a cappella singing group which remains active to this day. In 1960, David bought Insco Corporation and developed it from a small machine shop into a company manufacturing precision gears and gear drive systems with his dear friend and racing partner Gary Rutherford, the company president.
David was active in the Sports Car Club of America for over 30 years as a driver and race official. In 2019, he was inducted into their Hall of Fame. At other times in his life, he was an avid golfer, last playing in February, and he also enjoyed sailing and boating. With his wife Eleanor, travel became a passion, highlighted by a European canal cruise and grand gathering at Highclere Castle.
He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Julie and Jeffrey Breneiser of Reading, PA, son and his wife, Jonathan ("Jay") Ammen and Heather Chatfield Ammen of Lincoln, MA, grandchildren, Avery Breneiser, Durst Breneiser, and Breylen Ammen, and sister, Frances Curtiss of Atlanta, GA. David is also survived by his stepchildren Katie Pelletier of Danvers, MA and David Switzer of Lake Worth, FL, and predeceased by stepson Jonathan Pope Switzer, NY, NY.
Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gorlin Syndrome Alliance, P.O. Box 4, Reading, PA 19607 www.gorlinsyndrome.org or the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center Integrative Oncology Program, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. For online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020