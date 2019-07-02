Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
DAVID LEE JOLY Obituary
JOLY, David Lee Age 63, of Leominster, formerly of Shirley, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 30. David was born in South Korea, December 14, 1955 the oldest son of Bok Syun and the late, Henry J. Joly of Shirley.

In addition to his mother of Shirley, David leaves his five brothers, Robert and wife Jeri of SC; Michael and wife Mariette of VA; Stephen and Kimberly of NC; Nicky and Dorothy of SC; and James and Doreen of MA. He also leaves his sister Linda Sullivan and her husband Brian of Groton as well as numerous nieces, nephews.

David was a kind soul. He was a constant volunteer for meal deliveries to those housebound in his neighborhood. He enjoyed bowling, bingo and was forever the optimist, playing the lottery with hopes of winning it big.

David's family will receive family and friends for a visitation period from 10 AM - 12 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 with a time of remembrance at 11AM. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd (Rte. 2A), AYER. Burial will be held privately.

For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see www.andersonfuneral.com

Donations in David's memory can be sent to: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Anderson Funeral Homes

Ayer - Townsend - Fitchburg

www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
