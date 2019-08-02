|
|
PETRI, David Lee Of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019.
Born on October 6, 1936 in Winchester, MA to parents Edith May Riddle and Augustine Gabriel Pistorino. The family name was legally changed to Petri in 1944.
A graduate of Bridgton Academy the class of 1955, a place that remained an active part of his life, serving as a Trustee 1981-1998 as well as an honored Trustee Emeritus.
David was long viewed by his contemporaries in the warehousing industry as both an innovator and a leader in the field of logistics and distribution, creating national organizations, computerized systems, and subsidiary companies that enhanced the industry. During his role as owner and CEO of Distribution Services of America which was a nationally recognized leader on the fields of warehousing, transportation, freight logistics and software David was responsible for the operation of Foxboro Terminals at 208 North St. in Foxboro, MA.
Under his leadership his companies were credited with numerous distinctions, including being responsible for the first public warehousing in New England to consolidate less truckload (LTL) freight and the invention of the "Buyers Enhanced Shipping Technique" (BEST) program which has since been adapted throughout the grocery industry, along with the involvement in many New England based grocery associations. David became an original member of the Freight Forwarders Council of America and was Past President of several warehousing groups, including AWI, DCW and Massachusetts Warehouse Association Incorporated.
David's activity in the New England Food Foundation led to his receiving the "Helping Hands " award for his involvement in raising funds to operate a vacation home for less fortunate children to visit during their summer/school vacations.
The arts played an essential role in David's life, he was well read and an accomplished pianist, his love of music was evidenced by his avid support and generosity to the Metropolitan Opera ("The Met").
An Army veteran of the 10th Infantry Division he was active in the band and chorus and sang his way all over southern and central Deutschland, Germany.
David married Janice Bucko on August 4, 2000. Together they enjoyed the opera, the big cities, traveling the worlds highways and by-ways, hiking the White Mountains and biking New England's many trails.
In addition to his loving wife, David was predeceased by his brother Hollis Riddle Petri. David is survived by his brother Charles Leo Petri, sister Nancy Ann Schartner, beloved daughter Jessica Tuxbury Petri, sons Marco August Petri, Norman Otmar Petri and David Leo Petri. Grandchildren Ian Robert Petri, Hannah Lee Petri, Nathaniel Walker Petri and Maxwell Leo Petri.
David shared many happy years with Janice and her family which included Janice's mother Eleanor Bucko, sister Joan Bucko, sons Colin LaBrie and Shea Ferace and wife Gina and granddaughters Gianna and Nora Ferace. David will be deeply missed by all but especially his two "dear grands" Gianna and Nora.
A special thanks to his faithful companions Sabah Rached, Maxwell Satti, Carol Roberts and Erica Middleton as well as those at Hearthstone Assisted Living in Woburn, Massachusetts and Fairview Skilled Nursing in Groton, Connecticut.
A Concert by the Arboretum in honor of David will be held on Friday, August 16th at 2:00 am. All are welcome to the Harkness Chapel on the Connecticut College Campus, 270 Mohegan Avenue, in New London, Connnecticut.
"Come, Listen"
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to New England Food Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 960788, Boston, MA 02196-0788 attn. Megan Servello.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019