BRADLEY, David, M "Dave" Age 67, of Delhi, NY, formerly of Dorchester and South Boston, passed away on July 2, 2020 after a well fought battle with cancer. Dave was the unforgettable father of Jacob Bradley and Matthew Bradley and his wife Kristina, husband of Denise Bradley, son of the late Ernest and Harriet Bradley, and brother of the late Paul Bradley, Mickey Bradley and his wife Patricia, Johanna Murphy, Robert Murphy, and Ryan Bradley. Dave was beloved by his many nieces and nephews and their children and will be terribly missed. He was truly one of a kind and was known to light up a room with his sense of humor and laughter. He was a renown handyman, would give you the shirt off of his back, and left a lasting impression on everyone that he met. No services will be held at this time per Dave's wishes. A private family gathering will follow after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020