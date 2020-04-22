|
BURKE, David M. Age 89, of Wrentham, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He is the beloved husband for 60 years of Beverly L. (Cofsky) Burke. Born in Boston, MA on December 5, 1930, the son of the late Thomas H. and Mary C. (Thornton) Burke. He is the loving father of David M. Burke, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Westwood, MA, and Susan B. Akeley and her husband, Christopher of Walpole, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Brendan, Marina, Colleen and Brian Burke, and Kyle and Owen Akeley. He is the brother of the late Thomas Burke, Margaret Jansky, Maureen Joseph, and Kathleen Gallagher.
David was a resident of Wrentham for the past 16 years, formerly a lifelong resident of Norwood. He was a graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1949.
He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant and received the Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the UN Service Medal.
After his military service, David went to work for Western Waterproofing, which became Chapman Waterproofing, working as a supervisor until retiring in 1992. He is a life member of Local #3 International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers of MA. He is a member of the Norwood Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge #1124.
David was an avid sports enthusiast and played high school hockey for Norwood High School. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
