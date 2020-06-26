|
|
CLANCY, David M. Of Billerica, formerly Arlington, June 21, 2020. Husband of Amy Clancy of Billerica. Loving father of Max Clancy of Lowell, Jules Clancy of Dorchester and Calleigh Clancy of Billerica, Frank, Matthew and Erin Fitzgerald. Son of the late Peter and Joyce Clancy. Brother of Peter Clancy, Robin Smith, the late Linda Souza, Marsha, Paul and Steven Clancy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours for David will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE from 2:00 - 6:00. Relatives and friends invited. Late member, Local 17, Sheet Metal Workers.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020