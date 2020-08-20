Boston Globe Obituaries
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
302 Elm St.
Everett, MA
View Map
DAVID M. COLLINS

COLLINS, David M. Age 79, formerly of Sudbury and Malden, died August 19, 2020 at his residence. Born in Malden, he was the son of the late Michael and Marjorie M. (Skillins) Collins. David was the loving husband of Janet L. (Robinson) Collins for 55 years. David graduated from Malden Catholic H.S. in 1959, received his B.S. in Accounting from Bentley University in 1971, received his M.B.A. from Babson College in 1976 and received his Master's in Taxation from Bentley University in 1979. He worked as an accountant for National Grid for 37 years. Also worked as an assessor for 3 years in the town of Sudbury. Beside his wife Janet, he is survived by his cousins, Maureen Auterio and her husband Kenneth of South Chatham and John Rock and his wife Mary of Billerica. David was predeceased by his brother, James F. Collins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend to attend his Graveside Service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11AM in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM, MA 01702. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Vietnam Veterans of Massachusetts, 27 Beacon St., Rm 546-2, Boston, MA 02133 or Buddy Dog Humane Society Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020
