Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID DESIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID M. DESIMONE M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID M. DESIMONE M.D. Obituary
DeSIMONE, David M. MD. Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Westfield, NJ and Lansdale, PA. Cherished son of the late Josephine and Anthony DeSimone. Beloved husband of Karen F. (Burke) DeSimone. Adored father to Kathryn B. DeSimone (fiancé, Saurabh Mahajan) of Brighton, MA and Nicole P. DeSimone of Somerville, MA. Dear brother of Ellen Devine (Tad) of Block Island, RI, Joanne Reynolds (Barry) of Scituate, MA, and the late Paul DeSimone. Also survived by devoted office colleagues Joan O'Neil, R.N. (retired), Debbie Bruno, R.N. Eileen Urh, Dolly Hughes, numerous, much loved cousins, godchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in laws, friends as well as countless patients whom he considered a second family during 39 years in private practice in Arlington, MA. Sincere gratitude to the Lexington Fire and Police Departments and the Lahey Clinic Medical Center emergency room staff. All services will be private. Memorial donations may be directed to a . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -