MADDEN, David M. Of Milton, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gwenan (Roberts) Madden. Loving stepfather of Osian Roberts of Wales. Cherished brother of Thomas R. Madden of Milton, Anne Leland and her husband Robert of Hingham, and Thomas F.J. Madden of Belleair Bluffs, FL. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., MILTON on Thursday, June 18th at 10am. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
