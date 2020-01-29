Boston Globe Obituaries
MISCH, David M. Age 62 years, of Worcester, formerly of Watertown and Newton, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Cherished son of the late Robert C. & Ruth (Winer) Misch. Loving brother of the Hon. Kathe M. Tuttman & her husband Alan of Andover, Benjamin Misch & his wife Joan MacIsaac of Canton and the late Peter S. Misch. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Life partner of the late Doris Shaw and adored grandfather of Brandon Joyner and Ayzia Joyner. All arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Gavin Foundation, c/o Development Department, 675 East 4th Street, PO Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127 www.gavinfoundation.org/donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
