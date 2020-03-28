Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
More Obituaries for DAVID PUBLICOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID M. PUBLICOVER Sr.

DAVID M. PUBLICOVER Sr. Obituary
PUBLICOVER, David M. Sr. Age 80, of Marlborough. March 23, 2020. Son of the late Harold A. and Frances E. (Aberle) Publicover. Husband of Mary (Moreau) Publicover. Father of David, Jr., Kenneth, Richard, Jeffrey and Andrew Publicover. Stepfather to Christopher and Jake Lill. Brother of Francis, William, Joseph Publicover, Sr., Ann William Publicover and Mary Brown. Grandfather of 10. Great- grandfather of 6. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
