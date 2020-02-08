|
RADUZINER, David M. Of Canton, MA. Entered into rest on February 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, the dear son of the late Will and Esther (Lessner) Raduziner. He was predeceased by two sisters, the late Rosalie Raduziner and the late Betty Pomerantz. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose (Politziner) Raduziner, daughters Jodie and her husband Larry Rosen, Sharon Rinnig, and Susan and her husband David Blain, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. David was a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder. He worked for Raytheon, specializing in radar, from 1958 until his retirement in June, 1992. He was the past President of B'Nai B'rith of Framingham, MA. He enjoyed playing tennis, golf and woodworking in his retirement. He handmade a baby cradle that each of his 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren have slept in. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Monday, February 10th at 11:30AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial Observance will be held at Orchard Cove, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton on Monday from 3-6PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife Hospice, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02121 or at give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020