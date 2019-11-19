|
ROSEN, David M. Of Waltham, unexpectedly Nov. 16th, 2019. Beloved husband for 29 years to Mary W. (Waddick) Rosen; devoted & loving father of Ava N. Rosen and Jack H. Rosen, both of Waltham; son of Lorraine Rosen of FL and the late Arnold Rosen; brother of Howard Rosen and his husband Michael of NJ; and Linda Eisner and her husband Michael of FL; son-in-law Mary Waddick; numerous cherished nieces & nephews and extended family the Sacks; Siegal's; Waddick's; Mulvey's; Martorilli's; Pavone's and Quagliozzi's.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of David's Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dave's memory to the Middlesex Human Service Agency, 50 Prospect St. #3A, Waltham, MA 02453.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019