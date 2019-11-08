|
SHONFIELD, David M. Of Brighton, entered into rest on November 8, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Serota) Shonfield. Devoted father of Michelle Cohen and Elise Nathan. Loving brother of the late Rabbi Abraham Shonfeld, Jonah Sheinfield, Ida Zinn, Hyman Sheinfield and Molly Kaplan. Cherished grandfather of Rivke, Shoshana and Yehuda and great-grandfather of Moshe, Levi, and Binyamin. Graveside services were held at Beth El Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury on Friday, November 8. Shiva will be at his late residence Sat. after Shabbat and continuing Sun. through Wed., 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to Emunah of America at www.emunah.org www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 9, 2019