Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Shiva
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
at his late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at his late residence
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at his late residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at his late residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at his late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SHONFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID M. SHONFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID M. SHONFIELD Obituary
SHONFIELD, David M. Of Brighton, entered into rest on November 8, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Serota) Shonfield. Devoted father of Michelle Cohen and Elise Nathan. Loving brother of the late Rabbi Abraham Shonfeld, Jonah Sheinfield, Ida Zinn, Hyman Sheinfield and Molly Kaplan. Cherished grandfather of Rivke, Shoshana and Yehuda and great-grandfather of Moshe, Levi, and Binyamin. Graveside services were held at Beth El Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury on Friday, November 8. Shiva will be at his late residence Sat. after Shabbat and continuing Sun. through Wed., 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to Emunah of America at www.emunah.org www.stanetskybrookline.com

617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -