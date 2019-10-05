|
|
SURTEES, David M. Of Lexington, born and raised in Sydney, Australia, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah (Fisher) Surtees. Father of Christine Foate and Phillip Surtees, both of Australia. Brother of Robert Surtees and his wife Margaret, of Merrimack, NH, Ron Surtees, and the late James Surtees and Annette Withnall, all of Australia. David is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jack, Carter, and Charlie, and by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to CareOne at Lexington, 178 Lowell St., Lexington, MA 02420. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019