DAVID MCDONNELL

MCDONNELL, David Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on October 18th at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Curtin). Devoted father of David Jr. and his wife, Colette, of Norwood, Virginia Bunker and her husband, John, of Hyde Park. Rosemary Breau and her husband, Ulysse, of Raynham, Thomas and his wife, Jane of Eliot, ME, Brian and his wife, Ethel, of Westwood, Maureen McElroy and her husband, Michael, of Milton, and Colleen Hulme and her husband, Joseph, of Canton. Loving "GrandPa" of 26 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning, from 9:30 - 10:30 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. David was a late WWII Air Force veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com
Hyde Park
