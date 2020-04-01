|
|
O'CONNELL, David Michael Of Watertown, March 31, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of more than 42 years of the late Joan Frances (Coffey) O'Connell. Devoted father of Karen M. Bilodeau & her husband Tom of Framingham, Deputy Chief Kevin E. O'Connell (Waltham PD) & his wife Nancy, Timothy P. O'Connell & Claire, Patricia A. O'Connell & her husband Scott Arrighi, all of Waltham. Son of the late William J. & Mary F. (McGrath) O'Connell of Medford. Dear brother of Robert O'Connell & Bernice McAteer and the late Thomas O'Connell, Paul O'Connell & Barbara Fitzgerald. Loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, & countless friends. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life open to all will be held at a later date, to be announced. US Marine Veteran, Korean War Era. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Melanoma Research Fund, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 www.giving.massgeneral.org The Pvt. Charles J. Shutt Marine Corps League Scholarship Fund, 215 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472, or Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020