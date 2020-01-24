|
|
MORAN, David Age 79, of Naples, FL, passed away on January 18, 2020 in Naples, FL. Born in Springfield, MA on July 30, 1940 to Rita (Danahey) Moran and William J. Moran. He lived in Chicopee Falls, MA as a child and graduated from Cathedral High School, Springfield, in 1958. He studied at American International College in Springfield for 2 years before entering the Massachusetts State Police Academy, Class of 1962. From 1962-1967, he was a Trooper with the Massachusetts State Police. He took a 3 year leave to finish his education, graduating in 1969 with a BA from MCLA in English. It was during this time that David taught French and English at Lee High School in Lee, MA from 1967-1970. In 1970, he returned to the Massachusetts State Police. In 1975, he graduated from SUNY Albany with a Masters Degree in Public Administration. In 1980, he graduated with a J.D. from Western New England College School of Law. He retired in 1986 as a Lieutenant of the Massachusetts State Police. From 1986-2014, he practiced Law in Massachusetts. He was currently the VP and editor of the Former Massachusetts State Troopers Association. He leaves his daughter Jodi Moran Carlino and her partner J.P. Messenkopf, from Danbury, CT; her children Taylor Carlino (Jess) of Pittsfield, MA; Dylan Carlino of Portland, OR, and Rachel Carlino of Somerville, MA. He also leaves his brother Paul Moran (Anne) of Charleston, WV and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, his sister Noreen of Warwick, RI and his brother Peter, also of Charleston, WV. David was predeceased by his granddaughter Sarah Rose Carlino of Lee, MA. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com
View the online memorial for David MORAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020