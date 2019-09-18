|
|
NIENHAUS, David "Mike" August 24, 2019, in Dedham. Born in 1944 in St. Louis, MO, Mike moved to Boston in 1974, living in Arlington for 41 years and in Watertown for the last three years. He worked as an Economist for the US Department of Transportation. He is survived by his sister, Betty Immer, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held on September 22 at 2:00 pm at the Clubhouse at 159 Allen Rd., Billerica, MA 01821.
View the online memorial for David "Mike" NIENHAUS
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019