Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Clubhouse
159 Allen Rd.
Billerica, MA
DAVID "MIKE" NIENHAUS


1944 - 2019
DAVID "MIKE" NIENHAUS Obituary
NIENHAUS, David "Mike" August 24, 2019, in Dedham. Born in 1944 in St. Louis, MO, Mike moved to Boston in 1974, living in Arlington for 41 years and in Watertown for the last three years. He worked as an Economist for the US Department of Transportation. He is survived by his sister, Betty Immer, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held on September 22 at 2:00 pm at the Clubhouse at 159 Allen Rd., Billerica, MA 01821.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.