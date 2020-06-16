|
TRAVERS, Rev. David O. SJ Of Weston on June 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Daniel O. and Helen (Owens) Travers. Brother of the late Daniel O. Travers. Uncle of David, Dennis, and Brian Travers, Edith Amenta and Elizabeth Earp. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Travers. Also survived by his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., WESTON. A private viewing will be held at 9 AM, followed by a private Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center on Friday, June 19 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020