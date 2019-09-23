|
THISTLE, David Oliver Of Melrose, Sept. 6, 2019, at age 69. Cherished son of the late Oliver and Effie (Smith) Thistle, and the beloved brother of the Rev. Judith A. Thistle of Worcester, NY. He is also survived by cousins in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and the United States. Special thanks to Barbara, Dan and Bob, and to all who held David constantly in their prayers. He will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered. Family & friends are invited to gather in honor and remembrance of David for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-2pm, followed by his Life Celebration at 2pm. Interment at a later date will be held with Marine Corps honors at the Arlington National Cemetery. For more info visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019