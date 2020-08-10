|
MACKAY, David Owen Jazz Pianist David Owen Mackay, 88, jazz pianist, singer-songwriter, of Van Nuys, California, passed away on July 29, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Hollywood session singer, Melissa Stafford Mackay. Born in Syracuse, New York on March 24, 1932, Dave is the second son of Donald Henry and May Miller Mackay, survived by his wife Melissa, brother Donald Logan and sister-in-law Doris of Harwich, MA, nephews Peter Mackay of Irvine, CA, John Mackay of Irvine, CA and Craig Mackay of Randolph, MA.. Mackay was the first blind student to graduate from Trinity College in Hartford, CT in 1954. He then attended Boston University where he studied with Margaret Chaloff. He studied with other musical influences, Bill Evans, Lennie Tristano and Asher Zlotnik, and performed with The Don Ellis Orchestra, in the 1960's, and a variety of legendary artists including Bill Henderson and Chet Baker, often working with fellow Hartford musicians Emil Richards and Joe Porcaro. A private burial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on August 4th.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020