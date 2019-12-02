Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High St.
Canton, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High St.
Canton, MA
BRODSKY, David P. Suddenly, in Brookline, on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Elie Roumally. Loving son of the late Patricia A. "Patti" Brodsky. Devoted grandson of the late Francis "Frank" and Madeline DelGreco. Visiting Hours will be held at the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Friday, December 6, from 5:00–8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday morning, December 7, in the chapel at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, from 9:00–10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
