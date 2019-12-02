|
BRODSKY, David P. Suddenly, in Brookline, on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Elie Roumally. Loving son of the late Patricia A. "Patti" Brodsky. Devoted grandson of the late Francis "Frank" and Madeline DelGreco. Visiting Hours will be held at the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Friday, December 6, from 5:00–8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday morning, December 7, in the chapel at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, from 9:00–10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019