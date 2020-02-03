Boston Globe Obituaries
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
DAVID P. CROSSCUP

DAVID P. CROSSCUP Obituary
CROSSCUP, David P. Of Topsfield, formerly of Malden and Everett, February 3, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Lucille (Vitale) Crosscup with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Devoted father of Ariana of Topsfield. Loving grandfather to Mila and Jayson. Son to Donald P. Crosscup and his wife Bette of Brookline, son of the late Barbara (Baron). Brother of Donna Coveney and her husband David of Woburn, and Roberta Frati of Malden. Brother-in-law of Joseph Vitale and his wife Susan (Fisher) of Georgetown, Lillian (Vitale) Berardino and her husband Arthur of Middleton. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews, and loving Puppi to his great-nieces and nephews. Forty-year employee of Eversource. Lover of the outdoors, kayaking and hiking. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Inst., 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco Funeral Home, 331 Main St. EVERETT on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Malden at 9 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thurs., 4-8 PM, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
