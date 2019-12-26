Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
DAVID P. GAW


1943 - 2019
GAW, David P. Of Wakefield, December 25. Beloved husband of Linda Cook. Loving father of Matthew Cook of Wakefield, David P. "Butchy" Gaw, Jr. and wife Kelly of Wakefield and Louellen Bailey of NC. Brother of the late Phyllis Gaw. Grandfather of Cory Bailey and his wife Liz. Also survived by his 3 nephews, Chuck, Michael and Kevin Wing. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
