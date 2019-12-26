|
|
GAW, David P. Of Wakefield, December 25. Beloved husband of Linda Cook. Loving father of Matthew Cook of Wakefield, David P. "Butchy" Gaw, Jr. and wife Kelly of Wakefield and Louellen Bailey of NC. Brother of the late Phyllis Gaw. Grandfather of Cory Bailey and his wife Liz. Also survived by his 3 nephews, Chuck, Michael and Kevin Wing. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019