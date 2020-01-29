Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
770 Salem St
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID HOPKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID P. HOPKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID P. HOPKINS Obituary
HOPKINS, David P. Lifelong resident of Malden, Jan. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan M. (McClellan) Hopkins. Loving father of Dave Hopkins, Jr. & his wife Kerry of Malden. Brother of the late Richard, William, & John Hopkins & the late Sally Santilli. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Morrison & William Stickney. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, Feb. 4th, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. Late U.S. Army Veteran, 1st Cavalry Division, Vietnam War. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -