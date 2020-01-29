|
HOPKINS, David P. Lifelong resident of Malden, Jan. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan M. (McClellan) Hopkins. Loving father of Dave Hopkins, Jr. & his wife Kerry of Malden. Brother of the late Richard, William, & John Hopkins & the late Sally Santilli. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Morrison & William Stickney. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, Feb. 4th, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. Late U.S. Army Veteran, 1st Cavalry Division, Vietnam War. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020