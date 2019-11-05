Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0709
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
DAVID P. HUNTER Obituary
HUNTER, David P. Of Westwood, October 30, beloved son of the late Richard and Judith (Gunst) Hunter. Brother of John Hunter of Amherst, Bruce, James, and Julie Hunter of Westwood, Jennifer Hunter of Northampton and the late Laurie Hunter. Uncle of MaryAna and Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini. His Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9 in the Ginley Funeral Home , 892 Main Street, WALPOLE from Noon -1:00p.m, followed by a Service at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
