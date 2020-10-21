1/1
DAVID P. KENNEDY Sr.
KENNEDY, David P. Sr. Age 79, of Cambridge, MA, passed away on October 19, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage in September. He is also survived by his two children, David, Jr. of Cambridge, and Kate Kennedy of Lowell and her husband, Philip Chonacky. David also leaves his much loved grandson, Liam, also of Lowell. Born in Cambridge, David was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Rindge Technical High School Class of 1959, where he was voted "Best Dressed" and played both baseball and football. David had a long and distinguished 40+ year career with the Polaroid Corporation in their Battery Research Division. David was a caring and committed Cambridge resident. He was a baseball enthusiast; playing in Cambridge Little League in his youth (for Cardullo's), and in later life as a Coach for the Cambridge Little League East Division. He was a Cub Scout leader for many years for Troupe 41 in East Cambridge. David was actively involved in civic affairs in Cambridge. He was a candidate for the Cambridge School Committee, and served on the Cambridge Planning Board. David was a past President of Community Schools in East Cambridge, and sat on the Board of Directors for the East Cambridge Savings Bank. He was a kind soul, a lover of animals, and a good friend. He will be greatly missed. Visiting Hours: A Wake will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 9-11am at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, MA. A Graveside Service for family and friends will take place at noon at the Cambridge Cemetery.

View the online memorial for David P. Sr. KENNEDY


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cambridge Cemeter
Funeral services provided by
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
October 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
