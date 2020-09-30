MURPHY, David P. Age 84, of Centerville, MA, formerly of Hingham, MA, passed away September 23, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. Born in New London, CT to the late Mary (Sullivan) and Charles Murphy.



He worked for 40 years in Groton, Quincy and Quonset Point for General Dynamics and Electric Boat. An Army Reservist, he was a parishioner for over 40 years at St. Paul's Church, Hingham, serving on many councils.



Dave is survived by his wife of 22 years, Judy (Tetreault), daughters Maureen (Murphy) and Leo Peloquin of Hingham, MA and Ellen (Murphy) and Billy Dengler of Little Silver, NJ, Chip Toomey and Vikki Nagelis of Vernon, CT, Shannon Toomey and Becky Kellerhouse of Cohoes, NY and J. Regan Toomey and Katie Kahler of Ellington, CT.



Dave was the loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren.



He is also survived by sister Marian Storey, brother Donald and sisters-in-law Martha Murphy and Doris Edmond.



Dave was predeceased by wife Lois (Coffey) Murphy, daughter Ann E. Murphy, son-in-law Michael O'Hanley, brother-in-law Joseph Storey and brother Edward Murphy.



In Dave's memory, donations may be made to: Hingham Interfaith Food Pantry, 685 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043 or The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118, Attn: Shelli Hezekiak.



Burial will be private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store