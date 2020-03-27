|
TACK, David P. Age 85, of Dorchester, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess - Milton, after a brief illness, in the comfort of his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late Joan T. (O'Leary) Tack. Devoted father of David P. Tack, Jr. and his wife Cristina of West Newton, Kathleen M. Danna and her husband Jim of North Carolina, Joseph P. Tack and his wife Bernice of Dorchester, and the late Carolyn M. Tack. Loving grandfather of Colin and Dylan Lund-Tack, Aiden Danna, Declan and Carolyn S. Tack. Dear brother of the late Audrey M. Tack.
David was born in Boston, to the late George B. and Dorothy A. (Savage) Tack. He was raised in Mattapan, later moved to Dorchester, and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. He had lived in Dorchester for the past five years, previously living in Braintree for over forty years.
David was employed as a printer, first at Machine Composition, where het his wife, and later at The Boston Globe for thirty years. He was an active member of the Boston Typographical Union, taking a role as a contract negotiator. He retired from The Boston Globe in 2002.
In light of current events, Funeral Services were private. Interment took place in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in David's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or by visiting www.dana-farber.org Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020